Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $108,000 Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at $165,177,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $237.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.12 and its 200 day moving average is $249.15.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

