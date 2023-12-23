Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $16.65 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.12% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $16,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.0 %

BAH stock opened at $127.00 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $87.99 and a twelve month high of $131.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.25 and its 200-day moving average is $117.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 84.68%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

