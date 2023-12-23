Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $14.55 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 60.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,972 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $14,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 80,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

J opened at $128.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.53 and a 200-day moving average of $128.94. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $141.16.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $910,708.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,020,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,564. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on J shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

