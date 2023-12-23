Independence Bank of Kentucky Boosts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.00.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of STZ opened at $237.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.15. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

