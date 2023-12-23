Independence Bank of Kentucky Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $136.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.40.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

