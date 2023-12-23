Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $248.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.40. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $251.50. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

