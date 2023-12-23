Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 2,000 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RF opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

