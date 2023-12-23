Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 628 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,149,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,679,000 after acquiring an additional 686,381 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,515,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $767,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after acquiring an additional 136,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $35.14 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.