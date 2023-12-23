City Holding Co. Has $675,000 Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $412.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $392.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.13. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.99 and a 12 month high of $438.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.