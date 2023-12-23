Independence Bank of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCOM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 221.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.01. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $44.79. The company has a market cap of $827.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

