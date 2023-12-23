iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBDO. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 741.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after buying an additional 384,428 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after buying an additional 182,275 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,998,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 367,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 43,634 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 520.9% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 39,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 32,991 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IBDO opened at $25.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $25.40.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

