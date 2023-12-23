Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,440 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in KLA were worth $17,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in KLA by 97,540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,571,088,000 after acquiring an additional 244,216,016 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1,414.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,085,000 after buying an additional 3,615,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of KLA by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,840,000 after buying an additional 715,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,999,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Raymond James started coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $527.94.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $582.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $525.62 and a 200-day moving average of $493.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $593.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

