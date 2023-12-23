Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 628 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Williams Companies by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMB. Barclays raised their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

