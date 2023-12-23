Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,260 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Okta worth $18,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Okta by 26.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the second quarter worth $46,000. abrdn plc increased its position in Okta by 9.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 101,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Okta by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 130,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Okta by 5.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $95,329.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $163,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,783 shares of company stock worth $2,027,189. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Okta

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $89.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 0.92. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.40 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day moving average is $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.