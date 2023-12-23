Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $52,000 Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3,323.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $94.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.61 and its 200 day moving average is $91.80.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

