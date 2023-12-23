City Holding Co. Increases Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 81.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 181.5% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 25,412 shares in the last quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at $413,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $859,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $119,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA GJUN opened at $31.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.48. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $31.75.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

