Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$11.74 and last traded at C$11.74. Approximately 18,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 28,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.42.

HOM.U has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities set a C$16.50 price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$415.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0433 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.44%.

In related news, Director Daniel Martin Oberste bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.80 per share, with a total value of C$45,342.78. In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Daniel Martin Oberste acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.80 per share, with a total value of C$45,342.78. Also, Director John Stanley Bailey acquired 523,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.34 per share, with a total value of C$5,407,820.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 529,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,943. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

