Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Stock Price Up 1%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Free Report) rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.57 and last traded at $11.57. Approximately 2,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 14,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTBDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,400 ($55.65) to GBX 4,600 ($58.18) in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($50.59) to GBX 4,050 ($51.22) in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Get Whitbread alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WTBDY

Whitbread Trading Down 2.7 %

Whitbread Cuts Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.1039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd.

About Whitbread

(Get Free Report)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.