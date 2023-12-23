Trident Royalties (LON:TRR) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.42). 743,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 559,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.44).

Trident Royalties Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 8.87. The firm has a market cap of £95.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4,357.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Trident Royalties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trident Royalties

In other Trident Royalties news, insider Richard John Hughes purchased 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £19,470 ($24,623.75). Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Trident Royalties Company Profile

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. The company operates through Precious, Bulk Battery, Metals, and Base segments. Its portfolio consists of gold, copper, silver, lithium, and iron ore. The company's activities located in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Zambia, Peru, Canada, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, and Kenya.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trident Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.