Ganfeng Lithium Group (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.47. 11,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 10,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ganfeng Lithium Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; Avalonia project located in Ireland; Qinghai Yiliping lithium salt lake project situated in the Qinghai Province; Goulamina spodumene ore project located in southern Mali, Africa; PPG lithium salt-lake project located in Salta Province, Argentina; and Songshugang tantalum-niobium mine project located in Jiangxi Province.

