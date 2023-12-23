Scottish American (LON:SAIN) Trading Down 0.4%

Scottish American (LON:SAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.61) and last traded at GBX 529 ($6.69). Approximately 259,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 178,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 531 ($6.72).

Scottish American Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 494.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 504.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £948.66 million, a PE ratio of 1,043.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Scottish American Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a GBX 3.55 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Scottish American’s previous dividend of $3.45. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Scottish American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,745.10%.

Insider Transactions at Scottish American

About Scottish American

In other news, insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB bought 7,000 shares of Scottish American stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 458 ($5.79) per share, with a total value of £32,060 ($40,546.35). Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

