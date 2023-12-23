Zenabis Global (OTCMKTS:ZBISF) Shares Up 3.9%

Zenabis Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZBISF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. 1,446,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,826,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
Zenabis Global Stock Up 3.9 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.
About Zenabis Global
Zenabis Global Inc engages in the cultivation and sale of medical and adult-use recreational cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company produces and markets strains of dried cannabis under the Zenabis, Namaste, and Re-Ã¼p brands; and various oil-based cannabis products. It has 111,200 kg of licensed cannabis cultivation space in three licensed facilities in Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zenabis Global
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Zenabis Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenabis Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.