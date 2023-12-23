Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Trading Down 1.7%

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.39 and last traded at $9.39. Approximately 59 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Orica Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99.

Orica Company Profile

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

