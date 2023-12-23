Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 11,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 23,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QUISF shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUISF

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24.

(Get Free Report)

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.