Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 11,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 23,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on QUISF shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUISF
Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Performance
Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Quisitive Technology Solutions
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.