Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Shares Up 4.2%

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.40 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08). 482,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 400,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

Blackbird Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 8.16. The company has a market capitalization of £23.03 million, a PE ratio of -625.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Blackbird Company Profile

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

