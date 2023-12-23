Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.40 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08). Approximately 482,750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 400,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

Blackbird Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.93. The company has a market capitalization of £23.03 million, a P/E ratio of -625.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Blackbird Company Profile

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

