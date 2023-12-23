Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 1,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 6,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Urbana Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08.

About Urbana

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

