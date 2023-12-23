Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.47. Approximately 801,224 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,563,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.45 million, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 3.41.

Institutional Trading of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares by 558.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares by 656.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 22,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares by 459.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (WEBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBL was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

