Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) shares fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.63. 3,359 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 3,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Singapore Airlines Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through The Full-Service Carrier, The Low-Cost Carrier, and Engineering Services segments.

