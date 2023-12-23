Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.05. 2,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 1,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Tenaga Nasional Berhad had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

