The Bidvest Group (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.06 and last traded at $26.85. Approximately 10,967 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 4,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

The Bidvest Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.50.

About The Bidvest Group

(Get Free Report)

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Adcock Ingram, Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.