Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Shares Down 0.9%

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 131.22 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 131.40 ($1.66). Approximately 539,166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 830,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.60 ($1.68).

Kin and Carta Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £228.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.79.

About Kin and Carta

Kin and Carta plc provides technology, data, and digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers cloud and platforms, data and AI, intelligent experiences, managed, and strategy and innovation services. It serves agriculture, digital, financial services, healthcare, industrial, insurance, private equity, public, and retail sectors.

