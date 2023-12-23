First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Shares Up 1.3%

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.94 and last traded at $16.94. 875,335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,057,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $555.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 125,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 33,771 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,821,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Energy index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US energy stocks. The underlying index uses multi-factor selection and tiered equal-weighting. FXN was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

