Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Stock Price Up 1%

Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.98. Approximately 3,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 17,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 1,889.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 243,665 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,685,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 375.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 39,306 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (ASEA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE\u002FASEAN 40 INDEX index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted and -selected index of the 40 largest and most liquid stocks from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. ASEA was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

