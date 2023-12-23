Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.41 and last traded at $44.41. Approximately 1,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 11,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.24.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,462,000.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bond index selected by debt service and leverage. GHYB was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

