Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. 78,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 46,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.
Separately, Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of Aurion Resources from C$1.10 to C$0.95 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.
Aurion Resources (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.
