FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Stock Price Up 3.9%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 1,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.
FIBRA Prologis Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73.
About FIBRA Prologis
FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of September 30, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 228 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 44.2 million square feet (4.1 million square meters) of gross leasable area.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FIBRA Prologis
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.