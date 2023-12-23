FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Stock Price Up 3.9%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 1,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

FIBRA Prologis Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73.

About FIBRA Prologis

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of September 30, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 228 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 44.2 million square feet (4.1 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

