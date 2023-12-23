Kaizen Discovery (CVE:KZD) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of Kaizen Discovery Inc. (CVE:KZD – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 5,375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 12,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Kaizen Discovery Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$7.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Kaizen Discovery alerts:

Kaizen Discovery (CVE:KZD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Kaizen Discovery

Kaizen Discovery Inc engages in the exploration of mineral projects in Peru and Canada. It holds interest in the Pinaya Copper-Gold Project that covers an area of 101 square kilometers and includes 10 kilometers of underexplored strike length within the Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry Belt in southeastern Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaizen Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaizen Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.