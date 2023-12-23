HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Shares Down 1.2%

HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €14.28 ($15.52) and last traded at €14.46 ($15.71). Approximately 815,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,318% from the average daily volume of 33,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.63 ($15.90).

HelloFresh Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of €22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.82.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

