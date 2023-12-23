Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Shares Down 2%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 350,705 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 168,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Thor Explorations Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$164.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.29.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and explores gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.