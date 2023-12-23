MobilityOne (LON:MBO) Shares Down 3.1%

MobilityOne Limited (LON:MBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.17 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.75 ($0.10). 165,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 119,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

MobilityOne Stock Up 9.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.00 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35.

MobilityOne Company Profile

MobilityOne Limited, an investment holding company, provides e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platforms through its proprietary technology solutions in Malaysia. It operates through two segments, Telecommunication Services and Electronic Commerce Solutions; and Hardware. The company offers payment terminals for retailers, which enables bill payments, mobile and e-games top-ups, loan repayments, credit and ATM card payments, cashbacks, and e-wallets payments; mobile payment applications; and payment solution products and services, such as bill and loan collection, e-voucher distribution, local and federal government payment, and other recurring payment services for corporates.

