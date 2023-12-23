Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Shares Down 2.7%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.43 and last traded at $19.43. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

