Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 55,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 140,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Wealth Minerals Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

