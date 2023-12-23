Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Trading Down 0.1%

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.53. Approximately 31,164 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 40,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Orkla ASA Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.09%.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.

