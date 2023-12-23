Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Trading 0.8% Higher

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.24 and last traded at $17.18. 18,236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 27,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

Mowi ASA Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Mowi ASA will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mowi ASA Cuts Dividend

About Mowi ASA

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.1004 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.84%.

(Get Free Report)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. It offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.