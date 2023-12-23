Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.33. Approximately 13,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 19,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

RNLSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Renault from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87.

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operating vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

