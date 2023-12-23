Gp Ltd Bcp Sells 225,790 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Stock

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 225,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $492,222.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,368,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,023,452.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $867,032.32.

On Friday, December 15th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,697 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,761.59.

GrafTech International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $540.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $6.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.96 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 3.94%. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrafTech International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 5.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 20.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 16,959 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 36.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 353,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 94,477 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 24.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 19,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 43.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 29,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

