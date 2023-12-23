Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Trading 1.5% Higher

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.41 and last traded at $8.37. 59,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 97,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

CTTAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

