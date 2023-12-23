Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Trading 1.5% Higher

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.41 and last traded at $8.37. 59,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 97,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CTTAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Continental Aktiengesellschaft
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
