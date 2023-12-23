PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Insider Julie Fuller Sells 3,650 Shares

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) insider Julie Fuller sold 3,650 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $440,883.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Julie Fuller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PVH alerts:

On Friday, December 8th, Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of PVH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $1,554,037.50.

PVH Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $120.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $68.47 and a 1 year high of $122.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.72.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in PVH by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in PVH by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in PVH by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PVH

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.