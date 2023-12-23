Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Trading Down 1%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.29 and last traded at $21.40. Approximately 1,745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 17,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BTVCY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Britvic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 865 ($10.94) to GBX 870 ($11.00) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.5477 per share. This is a boost from Britvic’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

